The new Bedford office for Woodfines Solicitors

On a wet December evening, Woodfines Solicitors warmly welcomed guests to the official opening of its new Bedford office, marking a significant milestone in the firm's ongoing strategy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The combined Christmas party and office launch event brought together employees, clients and friends of the firm to celebrate the new location and showcase the firm's modern approach to legal services.

The new office, located at Priory Business Park, offers a spacious and inviting environment designed to foster collaboration and support the needs of the firm's people and clients. With its bright, modern interior and advanced facilities, the working environment is designed to reflect Woodfines' commitment to excellence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The evening began with lively conversations and networking as clients, partners, and community members gathered to mark the occasion. The guests were entertained and astounded by guest performer magician Luke Clough, who delighted guests with his incredible talents. As attendees mingled, they were treated to an assortment of delicious canapés provided by Anderson Catering.

Managing Partner Neil Gibbs welcoming guests

Neil Gibbs, managing partner at Woodfines, expressed his gratitude to all who attended, and highlighted the hard work it took to create a workspace that truly reflects the firm's values of client care, innovation, and community engagement. The engagement with local business in delivering the premises was also recognised with thanks being attributed to SDC Builders, Swift It and Entropie.

Neil commented: "As we celebrate this milestone, it's important to recognise the hard work that has gone into making this new office a reality. This office move marks a significant step in our ongoing commitment to providing a productive and inspiring work environment for our people and clients. It reflects our vision for the future and our dedication to excellence."

As the celebration came to a close, it was clear that the opening of the new Bedford office was not just a business milestone, but a symbol of the firm's bright future and commitment to fostering strong relationships with the local community.