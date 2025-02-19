Woodfines celebrates Natalie Richards’ achievement in passing the STEP Exam with Distinction

Woodfines is thrilled to announce that Natalie Richards has successfully passed her STEP exam with Distinction, marking a significant milestone in her career and demonstrating her commitment to personal and professional growth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This outstanding achievement outlines Natalie’s dedication, hard work, and passion for continuous learning, as well as Woodfines’ ongoing commitment to upholding the highest standards of legal expertise and excellence

Natalie’s success is part of her ambition to expand her legal knowledge and skills, ensuring she can better serve the firm’s clients with a wider range of expertise. It also aligns with Woodfines’ focus on professional development and supporting employees in pursuing further education. Woodfines believes that ongoing learning is essential not only for individual growth but also for enhancing the collective capabilities of the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodfines takes great pride in its culture of development, which has led to the firm now boasting four STEP graduates within its ranks. These include Mikhala Leak, Head of Private Client, Jenny Teal, Partner, and Esther Marchant, Partner. Additionally, the firm currently has two other members who are actively pursuing their STEP qualifications, including Helen Simpson, Partner, Shireena Duffell, Associate and Jaqui Pearce, Associate.

Natalie Richards, Associate, Private Client

Mikhala Leak, Head of Private Client, Comments, “By supporting and celebrating achievements like Natalie’s, Woodfines reinforces its commitment to ensuring its team remains on top of legal expertise and client service. The firm believes that an environment of learning and development ultimately leads to better service for clients, enriched legal knowledge, and a stronger, more capable team.”

Woodfines is incredibly proud of Natalie Richards for achieving such an impressive distinction in her STEP qualification and looks forward to continuing to support her and other team members as they pursue ongoing education and professional development.