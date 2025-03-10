Woodfines announces new chapter with managing partner appointment

Woodfines Solicitors is thrilled to announce the appointment of Suzanna Stephenson as its new Managing Partner with effect from 1st April 2025.

Suzanna, takes over the role from Neil Gibbs and will take on responsibility for the firm's continued evolution and growth across the Oxford to Cambridge Growth Corridor.

She will be working closely with all stakeholders in the firm to deliver the next phase of the firm's proactive strategy. She is a commercial property specialist who joined Woodfines in 2014, rising to head of the property team in 2020. She is dedicated to working collaboratively with colleagues to drive the business forward and is recognised for her tenacity and strong business insight.

Suzanna comments: "I'm honoured and excited to be taking on this new challenge. I will work with our talented people to ensure that Woodfines continues to serve its clients with the highest level of service and excellence.

"Woodfines has seen positive change under the leadership of Neil, and I would like to thank him for his dedication and for the solid foundation he has built over the past six years."

Neil Gibbs, comments on returning to his roots of leading the Corporate Commercial team: "It has been a privilege and challenge to lead Woodfines for the last 6 years and the time is right that I primarily focus on the development of Corporate Commercial Team and the needs of our clients and future clients of the firm.”

Commenting on Suzanna’s appointment he added: “I want to congratulate Suzanna on her progression. I have had the privilege to work alongside Suzanna since she joined the firm, and I am confident she will continue to drive Woodfines’ growth and success.”