A spa in Woburn Forest steamed ahead of its industry competitors as it bagged the ‘Employer of the Year’ title in a prestigious awards ceremony.

Aqua Sana Spa received the accolade at the Professional Beauty Awards 2024.

The winners were announced during a black-tie event, in London, where more than 600 leading beauty industry figures gathered to celebrate the finalists.

The Professional Beauty Awards are the longest running awards for the beauty industry, recognising outstanding customer service, treatment delivery and innovation.

The awards are judged by independent industry experts, with every shortlisted salon, spa and clinic interviewed by a member of the judging team.

Spa director Stuart Angus said: “To be awarded such an accolade within the spa industry is extremely rewarding, for not only Aqua Sana but also our people across both our villages and head office.

“As a business we are committed to providing a prodigious and diverse environment to work, which encourages our employees to reach their full potential. To be recognised for this demonstrates how committed Aqua Sana is in creating such an incredible place to work.”