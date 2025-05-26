Woburn Farm Plants wins Silver Gilt at RHS Chelsea — and a spot on BBC with Dame Mary Berry

Woburn Farm Plants’ award-winning stand at RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 — a vibrant celebration of Alstroemerias that earned the nursery a coveted Silver Gilt Medal on its debut year.

Independent nursery Woburn Farm Plants has taken centre stage at this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show, earning a prestigious Silver Gilt Medal in its debut year exhibiting, and capturing national attention — not just from judges, but from celebrities and the BBC.

The Bedfordshire-based Alstroemeria nursery delighted both visitors and VIPs throughout the week. National treasure Dame Joanna Lumley DBE was presented with a specially selected posy of Alstroemerias — a fitting gift for someone as elegant and iconic as the flower itself.

But the celebration didn’t stop there. On the Friday of the show, founder Angela was interviewed by Dame Mary Berry for the BBC’s RHS Chelsea coverage. Their conversation highlighted the diverse heights and impressive vase life of Alstroemerias — a cut flower role often underestimated, despite blooms that can last up to three weeks indoors.

“It was such an honour to speak with Dame Mary Berry about a flower I truly love,” said Angela. “Alstroemerias are hardy, low-maintenance, and absolutely stunning — both in the garden and in a vase. Seeing people discover that at Chelsea has been incredible.”

Dame Joanna Lumley DBE receives a hand-tied bouquet of Alstroemerias from Angela of Woburn Farm Plants

Woburn Farm Plants, nestled in the heart of Bedfordshire, specialises in exclusive Alstroemeria plant varieties chosen for their colour, resilience, and garden versatility. With options ranging from compact to tall, the plants offer something for every border, pot, or bouquet — and, thanks to Chelsea, they’re now reaching a wider audience than ever.

The Silver Gilt Medal-winning stand was designed to showcase not only the natural beauty of Alstroemerias, but also their underappreciated value as cut flowers — a message clearly received by judges and visitors alike. For this small, passionate team, the recognition marks a proud moment on the national stage.

Woburn Farm Plants is a small, independent nursery based in Bedfordshire, specialising in growing rare and exclusive Alstroemeria varieties. The nursery is passionate about promoting this under-celebrated plant for its versatility, colour range, and exceptional performance both in the garden and as a cut flower.

To view a catalogue or order plants, email [email protected]