Wilstead Pharmacy has been sold.

The village pharmacy, located just off the A6 between Clophill and Bedford , has been purchased by Kishore Mandava, who owns and operates Bright Health Pharmacy in Greenford, Middlesex.It has been owned by Bhavik and Prity Patel since 2015 and was brought to market to free up time for them to focus on their dental group and aesthetics clinic.

Carl Steer, at business property advisor Christie & Co, said: “It has turned out to be a long road for my clients who originally instructed me to market the pharmacy in 2021, where a sale was secured quickly, but the timing proved to be not right on reflection for them. Revisiting the market in 2024, a sale was agreed within 16 weeks to a quality, established pharmacy owner. Bedfordshire is proving a popular county for buyers in recent years, with many being disappointed to miss out on this opportunity and many enquiries still coming in.”