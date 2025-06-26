Why settlement agreements are on the rise in 2025
Solicitors specialising in employment law have observed that the summer months, particularly July, are a peak time for such agreements, often tied to organisational restructuring, redundancies, or amicable terminations of employment.
Settlement agreements, formerly known as compromise agreements, are legally binding contracts in which employees agree not to pursue legal claims against their employer in exchange for a financial settlement and other negotiated terms.
But why does July see such an increase?
A Strategic Time for Both Employers and Employees
The timing can also benefit employees, giving them the opportunity to use the summer months for reflection, holiday, or job hunting, with many industries ramping up recruitment again from September onwards.
Financial Planning Another Factor
For some businesses, offering settlement agreements in July is also a question of financial tidiness. Managing exit payments before a new financial reporting cycle can simplify internal budgeting and ensure closure on employment issues before the summer break.
A Growing Summer Trend
While settlement agreements can be offered at any time of the year, the July trend shows no signs of slowing, particularly as businesses increasingly prioritise flexibility in their workforce management.
Employees faced with a settlement agreement are advised to get professional guidance, ensuring that any agreement reflects their true value and legal rights.