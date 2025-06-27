"We've been unable to get our landlord Bedford Borough Council to help us": Shock as Bridges shuts immediately

Then mayor, Dave Hodgson performing a traditional ribbon cutting for Bridges Espresso Bar along with Naughty Pizza , back in 2020 during the pandemic

Popular cafe Bridges has closed, leaving customers stunned.

The espresso bar – in Riverside Square – shut up shop yesterday (Thursday).

And in a lengthy post on social media, the owners cited not only the pandemic and subsequent cost-of-living crisis – but the council for its lack of support.

We’ve approached the council for comment.

The post said: “All good things must come to an end, and it is with heavy hearts that we share the news that Bridges Espresso Bar has closed its doors.

“When we first signed our lease, just two weeks before the first lockdown, we could never have imagined the challenges that lay ahead. Like so many in hospitality, we’ve done everything we could to weather the storms: adapting, innovating and giving it our all. But despite our best efforts, we find it impossible for us to continue.

“The cost-of-living crisis, the lasting impact of the pandemic and the many hurdles facing small businesses have taken their toll.

"We are especially saddened that, despite reaching out many times, we have been unable to get our landlord Bedford Borough Council to help us when we needed it most.”

Customers were shocked by the news, one posted: “Nooooooooo!!!!! Devastated.”

Another added: “Bedford Borough Council you have a lot to answer for. One of the very rare amazing places left to eat, drink and socialise in Bedford town and now here we are again. Bridges Espresso Bar you have been an incredible asset you are going to be SORELY missed by many.”

A regular customer said: “Ah, gutted to read this . Bridges was such a lovely place to come for a lush cocktail and great atmosphere. Bedford Borough Council need to have a long hard word with themselves.”

While another posted: “Sorry to hear this news, one of our favourite places for tapas and cocktails, it will be a loss to the Riverside area.”

Bridges thanked everyone who supported them and said: “We are endlessly grateful to our amazing customers for your loyalty, kindness and friendship. You’ve made Bridges so much more than just a coffee shop – you’ve made it a special place we’ll always cherish.”

