Wells & Co. commitment to sustainability acknowledged with highly regarded three-star rating

The company has received a three-star rating in the Food Made Good Standard from The Sustainable Restaurant Association (The SRA), the world’s leading and largest sustainability certification for the hospitality sector.

Being recognised with a three-star rating, the highest rating presented by The SRA, acknowledges the significant work that Wells has done over the last few years to better understand and improve their impact on people and the planet.

The prestigious rating, valid for a period of two years to ensure sustainability remains a focus for all businesses, means that Wells is one of the leading organisations in the pub and brewing sector in the UK.

The Food Made Good Framework assesses the sustainability of a business against 10 key impact areas which are themed under three overarching elements, Sourcing, Society and the Environment. The process is designed to ensure there is a focus on incorporating sustainability at every level of a businesses’ operations.

With an overall score of 72%, the assessment particularly praised the work that the Wells & Co., and the Brewpoint Brewery, have done in the society agenda, demonstrating a commitment to having a positive impact on staff, consumers and the wider community. A major driver of this has been The Charlie’s Charity Fund, named in honour of original founder Charles Wells. The charity was highlighted for match funding, with both local and national charities benefiting from the fantastic fundraising efforts of colleagues and customers.

Ed Robinson, Sustainability Manager at Wells & Co., said: “We are absolutely delighted to be recognised by The Sustainable Restaurant Association with a three-star Food Made Good accreditation. As a family-owned business, sustainability has always been at the heart of everything that we do and we are committed to ensuring that we act as a net force for good in the communities we operate in.

“The recognition of the three-star award is testament to the significant work and efforts from colleagues across our business, our supply chain and our wider community. We know that there is more that we can do and this is another important step forward as we continue to build momentum towards our net zero future.”

Some of the key highlights from the Food Made Good report were:

· Partnering with global environmental action group WRAP to conduct food waste audits across UK managed pub estate

· The installation of 54 super-fast electric charging points across the pub estate, resulting in 8,880TCO2e savings since launch

· Introducing energy optimising technology to reduce unnecessary energy use in the storage and production of beer, reducing consumption by 5.4%, saving, or 14.7TCO2e

· Sourcing seafood which has been caught or farmed in a manner that protects marine and freshwater ecosystems and seafood stocks

· Investing in staff, improving working conditions, promoting staff wellbeing and creating inclusive workplaces

Juliane Caillouette Noble, Managing Director of The Sustainable Restaurant Association, said: “It’s been incredible to see the team at Wells & Co. use the Food Made Good Standard to shape their policies and drive lasting change. Their approach is clear at every level, from board decisions to daily operations in their pubs. We love seeing Wells & Co. actively involved in our quarterly Working Groups where they exchange ideas, share best practices and connect with other hospitality businesses focused on making a lasting impact.”

Over the last few years, Wells & Co. has implemented and supported several initiatives to reduce their environmental impact, including installing solar panels on the roof of Brewpoint, working with local farmers to recycle unused spelt grains to be used as fertiliser and sponsored the ‘Don’t Lose the Ouse’ campaign. The recommendations from The Sustainable Restaurant Association will inform this wider commitment to embedding sustainable practices across the whole of the business.

To find out more about Wells & Co. and their sustainability work, visit www.wellsandco.com

For more information about The Sustainable Restaurant Association Food Made Good Standard, visit: thesra.org/the-food-made-good-standard/