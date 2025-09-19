Wellbeing Media Studio wins “Best Mental Health Awareness Media Platform” at the Southern Enterprise Awards

Wellbeing Media Studio which launched in November 2024 in Bedford broadcasts two Mental Health shows weekly on the e360TV network USA spotlighting local practitioners, as well as supporting wellbeing professionals in their own media confidence.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Southern Enterprise Awards has been celebrating the dynamic and diverse businesses that power the South of England for eight years. Their awards celebrate “…the resilience, innovation, and excellence of enterprises across the region…with the focus of recognising and rewarding the often unnoticed efforts of SMEs from the region with the second highest annual turnover in the UK.”

“It’s a real thrill to be recognised for our Media content” founder Dr Audrey Tang, a chartered psychologist and business author said “I built the studio as I knew there was a need for high quality Mental Health Programming which enabled a "deep dive" into topics relating to wellbeing, not just on social platforms, but in the mainstream rather than the ‘TikTok-i-fication’ of wellness which has led to (at best) people thinking they have more science based knowledge than they actually do!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Studio currently broadcasts two of its shows “Mental Health Matters: Office Hours” – a deep dive into all things workplace wellbeing; and “Mental Health Matters: After Hours” – which addresses all things mental health including trauma, disordered eating, domestic abuse and menopause amongst a huge array of topics. Written and produced by Dr Audrey and the Studio Team – Director and Social Media Manager Sarah Whalley; Co-Host and Studio administrator Judith Crosier; and Make Up Artist Jemma Gambrill – the show is practitioner driven and each guest (if not sharing lived experiences) as a recognised expert in their field.

The Wellbeing Media Team with their award

The e360TV network is a US platform which can be viewed on Amazon FireTV, Roku, Android TV and Apple+TV; and as well as Topical discussion, the Team have showcased the work of local organisations such as CryoHub Bedford, The Fitness Collective, Menopause Alliance, and Inspired Villages. They also work with Pop Bedford/Bedford Creative Arts who use their “shop window” space on St Mary’s Street as a gallery. Last year they were given a grant by Bedford Council to run a Warm Space – which was hugely successful with free wellbeing events making opportunities such as Sound Baths or Poetry Sessions accessible to all. The Studio Team have made connections with wonderful health practitioners such as performance poet Kezzabelle Ambler and Reiki Therapist Susannah Bradley who have all supported the sessions.

As well as this, the studio offers hire of their 2-camera Greenscreen space for recording; and their 4-mic Rodecaster podcast pod (The “pod Pod”) great for audiobook recordings and podcasting; as well as providing Media Confidence coaching with Dr Audrey (whose own experience includes, British Actor’s Equity, being an award-winning business author, podcaster and community radio host who is often featured on BBC News, Sky, and Channel 4). “While we know you know your subject, it’s not always so easy to impart that knowledge succinctly and sensibly under lights and cameras – we provide a safe and supportive environment for practitioners to build their media experience so they remain unfazed when approached by the mainstream.” Audrey says. “We will even recommend our guests to journalists should a relevant area of expertise be requested.”

The Studio is also currently welcoming sponsorship or advertisers for their e360TV shows, and encourages you to contact them for their rate card.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award is a testimony to how hard the Studio Team have worked over the last two years. We know we are doing something right because our e360TV viewer stats have reached 18k, and we have guests booked in up until January next year – for shows airing in 2026 – but to receive that external recognition in the form of this award is something that we are so proud of as we continue to unapologetically promote academically verified, long form, research based mental health content within the media industry.”

To get in touch, contact the Studio on [email protected] or visit www.wellbeingmedia.org