Warning to Bedford TK Maxx customers after travel product recalled due to electric shock risk

TK Maxx at the Interchange in Kempston

Bedford customers who shop in either of the TK Maxx stores in town are being warned of an item that could give you a shock.

The item being recalled is the G Force Global Travel Adaptor, which is sold nationwide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute the three models “present a risk of electric shock as the plug portion does not meet with dimensional requirements and there is also no fuse link. The product failed the electric strength test.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”

The affected model numbers are 6019, 6027 and 6030 – return it to the store for a full refund.