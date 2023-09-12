News you can trust since 1845
Warning to Bedford TK Maxx customers after travel product recalled due to electric shock risk

If you’re planning a late getaway, be warned
By Clare Turner
Published 12th Sep 2023, 15:43 BST
TK Maxx at the Interchange in Kempston

Bedford customers who shop in either of the TK Maxx stores in town are being warned of an item that could give you a shock.

The item being recalled is the G Force Global Travel Adaptor, which is sold nationwide.

According to the Chartered Trading Standards Institute the three models “present a risk of electric shock as the plug portion does not meet with dimensional requirements and there is also no fuse link. The product failed the electric strength test.

“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”

The affected model numbers are 6019, 6027 and 6030 – return it to the store for a full refund.

You’ve got the two TK Maxx stores at the Interchange and Howard Centre – or Homesense in St John’s Retail Park – to choose from.

