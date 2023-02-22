Want to know more about the Station Quarter regeneration or the plans for Bedford's Midland Road?

If you want to know a little more about the regeneration of the Station Quarter and Midland Road area, you’re in luck.

Bedford Borough Council and the Town Deal Board are inviting residents to a series of briefings about various projects designed to deliver economic benefits to the town.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They include:

Bedford town centre

>The regeneration of the Station Quarter and Midland Road area

>Public realm improvements to St Paul’s Square

Advertisement

Advertisement

>Improvements to junctions and pedestrian and cycling infrastructure

These events are taking place on three separate dates over the next month – each at a different location:

The Higgins Bedford – Wednesday, March 1, 11am to 2pm

The Harpur Centre – Thursday, March 9, 11am to 2pm

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford Central Library – Wednesday, March 15, 11am to 2pm

Samantha Laycock, Bedford Town Deal Board chair, said: “These events will be a good chance for you to find out more about what the projects are and how they’re helping us to bring meaningful improvements to our town and its residents.”

Councillor Henry Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning at Bedford Borough Council, said: “Bedford’s Town Deal is bringing a significant amount of investment to our town and you can find out more about the already well-publicised schemes by popping along.

“This funding is helping us deliver major projects supporting skills, the public environment, and better transport options for residents, all as part of a Town Investment Plan for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement