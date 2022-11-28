Village pub on outskirts of Bedford up for sale
There are letting rooms, a post office and restaurant at the site – but they aren't included
A pub in the village of Roxton is for sale – and is being marketed as an excellent lifestyle opportunity for any publican.
The Royal Oak is being offered at £20,000 leasehold.
It’s a turn-key operation and has 100% wet-led trade.
Although there are letting flats and rooms, a post office and restaurant at the site, these are all separate and the Royal Oak is being offered on a lease agreement as a self-contained entity.
There’s the potential to accommodate 30 seated customers – there’s also a patio garden.
According to the blurb, there’s a dart board and pub skittles but no trade kitchen or private accommodation.
It said: “Landlord has advised that the business benefited from quiz nights, karaoke nights, as well as a number of other community-based activities. The Royal Oak is not only the hub of the local community but serves the surrounding villages.”