Village pub on outskirts of Bedford up for sale

There are letting rooms, a post office and restaurant at the site – but they aren't included

A pub in the village of Roxton is for sale – and is being marketed as an excellent lifestyle opportunity for any publican.

The Royal Oak is being offered at £20,000 leasehold.

It’s a turn-key operation and has 100% wet-led trade.

Although there are letting flats and rooms, a post office and restaurant at the site, these are all separate and the Royal Oak is being offered on a lease agreement as a self-contained entity.

There’s the potential to accommodate 30 seated customers – there’s also a patio garden.

According to the blurb, there’s a dart board and pub skittles but no trade kitchen or private accommodation.

It said: “Landlord has advised that the business benefited from quiz nights, karaoke nights, as well as a number of other community-based activities. The Royal Oak is not only the hub of the local community but serves the surrounding villages.”

There's potential to accommodate 30 seated customers

There's a dart board and pub skittles, as well as a new sound system and wall-mounted TV

There is an outdoor seating area to the rear of the pub that is shared by the restaurant business

There's a secure lock-up car park which is shared by residents and other on-site businesses - and it's monitored by CCTV