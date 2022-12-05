It’s already got an excellent reputation

A café in the village of Sharnbrook is for sale – and in only a year, it’s already built up an excellent reputation.

Sharnbrook Deli Café is on the market with Hilton Smythe and has become available as the clients want to semi-retire.

There’s a dog-friendly courtyard garden which is also perfect for cyclists and ramblers.

It’s based on the high street with a free car park opposite and prides itself on the quality of its food which is freshly prepared on the premises.

The indoor café has enough space for 10 covers, while the outdoor can cater for up to 25 covers.

The asking price is £80,000 leasehold, with a turnover of £150,000 – visit here for more details

1. . The dog-friendly courtyard garden is also perfect for cyclists and ramblers Photo: Hilton Smythe/BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

2. . Although it was established by these current clients in 2021, it has already built up an excellent reputation during its short time of trading Photo: Hilton Smythe/BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

3. . The indoor café has space of 10 covers - while the outside has space for up to 25 covers Photo: Hilton Smythe/BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales

4. . The kitchen - plus, it's worth noting - there is a refurbished decor with new display fridges and freezers Photo: Hilton Smythe/BusinessesForSale.com Photo Sales