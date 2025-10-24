Universal Studios development could transform Bedford with thousands of new jobs

Bedford is on the brink of a major transformation after plans were revealed for a Universal Studios theme park and resort on land near Kempston Hardwick.

The multi-billion-pound project could bring around 28,000 jobs to the area and reshape Bedford’s economy over the coming decade.

According to early details shared by the developers, around 20,000 of those jobs will come during the construction phase, with another 8,000 permanent positions once the park opens. The roles are expected to cover a wide range of industries, including hospitality, retail, engineering, creative design, landscaping and technology. It is estimated that as many as 80 per cent of employees could come from Bedford and the surrounding area.

For local residents, this could mean new opportunities in sectors that have not traditionally been a major part of the Bedford job market. The company behind the project has already invited people to register their interest for positions that range from ride technicians and designers to customer service staff and park operations.

Universal Studios

The resort is also expected to offer significant opportunities for local businesses. Suppliers across construction, catering, transport and other industries are being encouraged to put themselves forward to support the project. Local leaders have said that the development could provide a long-term boost to the economy by creating new contracts and partnerships with small and medium-sized firms in Bedfordshire.

Beyond employment, the development is set to have a major impact on infrastructure. The plans include upgrades to local transport links, including improvements around the Wixams rail station area, as well as new roads to support the increase in visitors and workers. These improvements could make travel in and out of Bedford easier, supporting local growth long after the park opens.

Residents have shown strong interest since the announcement, with tens of thousands already registering for updates on potential jobs. The excitement is clear, but so too is a sense of optimism about how this could shape Bedford’s future. For many, the arrival of one of the world’s most recognisable entertainment brands signals a new era for the town.

For employers, the project could also bring opportunities to collaborate with international partners and specialist talent from abroad.

Although the park is still several years away from opening, expected towards the early 2030s, the scale of the investment means preparation is already under way. Training programmes, recruitment plans and infrastructure projects are likely to begin taking shape well before the gates open to the public.

Local leaders have praised the announcement as a turning point for Bedford. One councillor described it as a “landmark moment” for the borough, highlighting the potential for thousands of new jobs, career opportunities for young people and a boost to local business confidence.

The arrival of Universal Studios will undoubtedly change how Bedford is seen both nationally and internationally. The project combines entertainment, employment and regeneration in a way that few other developments in the region have achieved.

If all goes ahead as planned, Bedford could soon be home to one of the country’s biggest tourist attractions, welcoming millions of visitors each year. For local people, it offers the prospect of real economic growth, diverse career choices and a stronger future built around creativity, tourism and community pride.

In the years ahead, the challenge will be to ensure that the benefits reach everyone. With the right planning, training and community engagement, this project could mark the beginning of a new chapter for Bedford and its residents.