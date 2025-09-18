Units available at new business park off the A6 in Bedfordshire village
The Apollo Business Park, located just off the A6 in Stocking Lane, offers a choice of 14 new build commercial/industrial units.
The units are currently available freehold so ideal for owner occupiers or investors, and also available to let with rental terms to be negotiated. The units are ideal for light industrial use, tech, office or hybrid workspace, including office and general Industrial, healthcare, leisure, property, showroom, and retail.
The units will cost £336,250 freehold with rents ranging from £22,865 to £49,402 per annum.
The business park will be a secure site with electric timed security gate and benefit from electric insulated roller shutter door, lighting, painted walls, toilet and kitchenette.
There will be a parking allocation of one reserved space per 250 sq ft.
Contact Stimpson Eves on 01234 341311.