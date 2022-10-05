Two pubs with rooms go on market in Bedford's outskirts
Fancy running a business?
Two pretty pubs have gone on the market in villages on the outskirts of Bedford.
The first one – Longs Inn, in Woburn – is available to lease.
The asking price is between £100,000 and £200,000 with a turnover of £200,000 to £500,000.
The 16th century Grade II listed coaching inn is free of tie and offers 15 letting rooms, a 34-cover restaurant and a bar.
The venue has already built an excellent reputation with a very loyal customer base.
The second one – The Bell, in Westoning – is available to buy.
The asking price is £695,000.
The fully refurbished Grade II listed strong food-led pub offers five bedrooms, a 45-cover restaurant and a bar.