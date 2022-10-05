News you can trust since 1845
Two village pubs are on the market right now

Two pubs with rooms go on market in Bedford's outskirts

Fancy running a business?

By Clare Turner
Wednesday, 5th October 2022, 12:05 pm

Two pretty pubs have gone on the market in villages on the outskirts of Bedford.

The first one – Longs Inn, in Woburn – is available to lease.

The asking price is between £100,000 and £200,000 with a turnover of £200,000 to £500,000.

The 16th century Grade II listed coaching inn is free of tie and offers 15 letting rooms, a 34-cover restaurant and a bar.

The venue has already built an excellent reputation with a very loyal customer base.

Visit here for more details

The second one – The Bell, in Westoning – is available to buy.

The asking price is £695,000.

The fully refurbished Grade II listed strong food-led pub offers five bedrooms, a 45-cover restaurant and a bar.

Visit here for more details

1. Longs Inn, Woburn

The inn is situated on the main high street

2. Longs Inn

The inn has been refurbished to a high standard throughout

3. Longs Inn

The business has 12 en suite bedrooms all different and full of character as well as a three bedroomed self-contained apartment, popular with families

4. Longs Inn

The restaurant can seat approx 32 covers internally and the garden provides an ideal place to enjoy a drink or meal on warmer days

