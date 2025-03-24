Two nurses launch Bedford home care company

Two nurses have joined forces to set up a home care company.

Shila Nkengasu and Cecilia Karanja have launched SureCare Bedford after working extensively in the social care sector.

Shila said: “I am passionate about the importance of people being able to remain in their own homes for as long as possible, receiving home care of the highest quality.

“I have worked as a nurse providing care in the social care sector to adults and to children with learning disabilities. This included providing care at night so that parents can have a break and get some sleep. I am also the carer to a daughter with special needs.”

Shila Nkengasu and Cecilia Karanja of SureCare Bedford with SureCare National Franchise Sales Manager Josh Farrer

Cecilia said: “I am a big believer in the importance of continuity of care. When my father was ill with kidney failure, he was fortunate to have an amazing carer towards the end of his life.

“You can’t underestimate the importance of someone being cared for in a familiar environment, in their own bed and with their own personal belongings around them.

”We aim to make a difference to the lives of people living in the Bedford community, enabling them to receive the right care in the comfort of their own homes.”

SureCare Bedford has recently received its Care Quality Commission (CQC) registration which means it can now offer a full range of regulated care services including domiciliary care, live-in care, respite and holiday care as well as supporting those with Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The company, whose office is in Gwyn Street, Bedford, also offers non-regulated services such as cleaning, shopping and pet care.

Shila, who is the company’s Registered Manager, is currently recruiting a care coordinator and will then be seeking to hire care workers to deliver the various care packages.

Cecilia added: “We both liked the idea of running a business that would make a difference to people’s lives as well as creating jobs for local people.

”We want SureCare to be the first name people think of when they are looking for home care services and to be known for our professional approach and giving people respect and dignity.

“We researched the home care franchise market and SureCare stood out. We liked the fact that they have been around for 30 years and are a family business.”

Gary Farrer, Managing Director of SureCare, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Shila and Cecilia on board as our franchisees in Bedford.

“We were impressed by their commitment to providing the best possible care to clients, something that is central to the SureCare ethos.”