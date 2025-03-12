Two Flitwick pubs scoop major national award

By Clare Turner
Published 12th Mar 2025, 11:10 BST
The Bumble Bee and The Blackbirds, in Flitwick
Two pubs in Flitwick have received the Best Bar None accreditation.

The Bumble Bee and The Blackbirds were two of 19 venues across Central Bedfordshire to receive the nod as part of the national scheme, which recognises venues that uphold the highest standards in responsible alcohol licensing and management.

Best Bar None was first launched in Central Bedfordshire in 2017 in Leighton Buzzard, Dunstable, and Houghton Regis, then expanded to the rest of the area five years later.

Participating venues undergo a rigorous assessment process to receive accreditation, giving customers confidence they are visiting well-managed establishments.

Cllr Steve Owen, executive member for community safety, said: "Through collaboration with local venues and our partners in the police and fire services, we are setting high standards and ensuring the public can enjoy a night out with confidence."

