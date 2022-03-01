Two Bedford health food shops go on the market

Fancy buying a health food shop? Well, you're in luck.

Pumpernickel in The Arcade and Wholefoods near the bus station in Thurlow Street are on the market.

Both are retirement sales.

Wholefoods in Bedford

Pumpernickel is priced at £162,000 leasehold. It has an annual turnover of £364,000 and annual net profit of £30,000.

For more details visit here

Wholefoods is priced £89,999 leasehold and has an annual turnover of £333,291.