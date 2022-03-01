Two Bedford health food shops go on the market
As more of us rely on vitamins and healthier options, it might be a good move
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:01 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 1st March 2022, 1:02 pm
Fancy buying a health food shop? Well, you're in luck.
Pumpernickel in The Arcade and Wholefoods near the bus station in Thurlow Street are on the market.
Both are retirement sales.
Pumpernickel is priced at £162,000 leasehold. It has an annual turnover of £364,000 and annual net profit of £30,000.
For more details visit here
Wholefoods is priced £89,999 leasehold and has an annual turnover of £333,291.
For more details visit here