Two businesses are celebrating after winning 2024 Muddy Stilettos Regional Awards.

They are The Place Bedford, winner in the category of Best Arts/Culture & Theatre, and The Sun Inn, at Felmersham, winner in the Best Destination pub category.

They were among 21 independent businesses winning coveted lifestyle crowns across Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

The team behind The Sun Inn's success at the Muddy Stilettos Regional Awards

Pete Pestell, landlord of The Sun Inn, said: “Well what can we say? Five years ago this week we re-opened the doors to our little pub in the countryside. Today we received the news we have won Best Destination Pub in the Muddy Stilettos awards. Bedford is always hugely underrepresented so we are particularly over the moon.

“Thanks to our super team, lovely guests, top-notch suppliers and everyone who voted.”

Sponsored by Tide banking, readers of the award-winning lifestyle website Muddy Stilettos have been nominating and voting in their hundreds for their favourite independent businesses across 21 different lifestyle categories – from Best Destination Pub to Yoga/Pilates Studio, Boutique Stay to Local Food/Drink producer – and shining a light on the most creative, unique indie businesses across the counties.

Reaching over 10 million people nationally in eight weeks, over 515,000 votes and nominations were cast nationwide, making it the most popular Muddy Awards, now in their 11th year, to date.

A spokesperson said: “The cocktail glasses were overflowing as the Muddy Stilettos Awards 2024 romped to a close last week, having reached a mind-blowing 10 million people nationally over 8 weeks and 515,000 votes cast.

“Now in their 11th year, we've always proudly run the Muddy Awards - this year sponsored nationally by Tide - on the basis of being free for all businesses to take part and it's still as thrilling as ever to shine a light on brilliant lifestyle indies that make our lives so much more fun and vibrant.

“A whopping great thank you to all our Muddy readers who took part or voted.”

The Place, Bedford, was approached for a comment.