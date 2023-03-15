TV personality Charles Hanson launches new antiques valuation service in town between Milton Keynes and Bedford

“Dig out any objects gathering dust and you could pave the way to a potential auction windfall’

Unleash a windfall by taking advantage of a free antiques valuation service which launches in Woburn this week.

It has been launched by TV personality Charles Hanson and operate across Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.

Antiques experts will be on hand at The Woburn Hotel, every Wednesday from 10am-1pm, to assess your treasures – with Charles on hand on Wednesday, March 22, to officially launch the new service.

Charles Hanson with Chinese Qianlong vase: photo by Mark Laban

New valuation events will bring together teams of experts to assess jewellery, silver, watches, fine art and vintage toys - and no appointment is necessary. In addition to Woburn’s weekly offering, free monthly valuations will launch in Bedford on March 28.

Charles said: “We want to offer an exceptional service to the people of Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire, inspired by all that was achieved previously by Charles Ross Auctioneers, which we acquired in 2020.

“The firm, built by renowned auctioneer Charles Ross over many years at Woburn Town Hall, generated a strong, loyal client base.

“Work has continually come into our Oxfordshire auction centre from the Woburn area, which is only 40 miles away. Now I feel it’s time to offer the people of Bedfordshire a friendly, local service again.

“Thanks to the valuation events, items can be consigned into sale and offered in one of our many specialist auctions throughout the Hansons Group of salerooms. As consignments grow, we plan hold auctions in Woburn again.“

Hanson Ross valuation events, home visits and probate/insurance services will be led by Hanson Ross’s Director of Operations, Amanda Butler.

Charles added: “As Amanda is based in Milton Keynes it seemed a natural progression for us to launch this service. It is a part of the country I am very familiar with. I’ve supported good causes in the area including the Milton Keynes Hospital charity and Keech Hospice Care.

“I’m delighted to say our new valuation event will support MK Hospital Charity.

“I hope people enjoy the convenience of our free valuation events. Dig out any objects gathering dust at home that you think may be of value and pave the way to a potential auction windfall.”