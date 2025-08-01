TUI has described the relocation of its Bedford store as “a great opportunity” after being accused of deserting the High Street.

The Bedford branch of the travel company moved from Silver Street in the town centre to the Interchange Retail Park in Race Meadows Way on July 18.

Following news of the move, comments appeared on TUI’s social media pages accusing them of abandoning the town centre.

One said it is “a shame it’s at the expense of our Bedford town centre branch – another nail in the coffin on the life of the High Street”, with another comment accusing TUI of being “another High Street deserter.”

In response a TUI spokesperson told Bedford Today: “The relocation to the Bedford Interchange Retail Park is a great opportunity to welcome new customers while still ensuring we are here for our long-standing customers too.

“It’s conveniently located just a short distance from our previous high street location and offers free parking for up to four hours.

“We've given the new store a re-vamp so it has a modern and vibrant feel with more service desks to reduce customer waiting time.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming familiar faces and new customers alike to our refreshed store.”

