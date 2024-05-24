A new toy shop has opened inside Tesco Bedford Extra in Cardington Road.

The Entertainer is now offering its range of top brands including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Peppa Pig and Paw Patrol - alongside an exclusive range of value Addo toys and products from the Early Learning Centre.

The opening follows the announcement back in January of an extended partnership between the toy store and supermarket, with The Entertainer set to open in more than 750 Tescos across the country and created more than 1,000 new jobs.