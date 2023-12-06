Tibbs Dementia Foundation carol singers bring Christmas to Bedford stores

Christmas came early to Hatters and Claytons this weekend as they welcomed the Tibbs Dementia Foundation carol singers.

How beautiful the stores looked and what a welcome from Matthew Garner, Managing Director of Hatters, Home & Style and Matt Sweeney, Managing Director of Claytons Quality Clothing.

Gradually the champagne, elderflower wine and mince pies gave way to Ding Dong Merrily on High and While Shepherds Watched. In the Bleak Mid-Winter reminding us of the plunging temperatures outside.

The Christmas jumpers sparkled, and the Santa hats wobbled as the army of mighty carollers raised the roof with Good King Wenceslas. Meanwhile, generous shoppers put money in the collection buckets and brought raffle tickets for the fabulous Fortnum & Masons Christmas Hamper, kindly donated by Claytons.

The singers paused at the Hatters Coffee Shop for refreshments and took their places on some wonderfully comfortable chairs. Customers must have twigged that we had been at the champagne when the Twelve Days of Christmas began complete with all the actions! The Holly and the Ivy followed, and the singing carollers ended the session with a lovely rendition of White Christmas. A dream that might just come true this year.

As the music faded, Tibbs CEO, Sarah Russell, finished the event with a huge ‘thank you’ to Hatters and Claytons, who have been such brilliant supporters of Tibbs Dementia Foundation, and its work to help families live better with the dementia, throughout its 10th Anniversary year.

If you have a friend of family member that is affected by memory loss or dementia and want to find out more about the activities and support services that Tibbs provides, please email [email protected] or call 01234 210993.