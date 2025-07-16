THREE drive-thru cafés between Interchange and Ampthill Road among latest Bedford planning applications

Interchange Retail Park

Described by the applicant as a “major development”, it is for the land between Ampthill Road and Interchange Way, in Kempston.

It’s a full application for no less than THREE drive-thru cafés and/or restaurants and buildings for commercial and/or trade counter purposes and/or a builders merchant (reference number: 25/01169/MAF).

And it’s one of many interesting public notices submitted in Bedford.

Another planning application which has just been submitted is for the change of use of the second floor offices at 1-13 Greyfriars and 57-65 Midland Road. The applicant is hoping to change the offices to residential – becoming 18 studio flats (reference number: 25/01104/M73).

And in Wixams, an application has gone into the council for 137 new dwellings at Wixams settlement land, formerly at Elstow Storage Depot, Bedford Road (reference number: 25/01190/M73).

If you want to have your say on any of these, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning for more info.

