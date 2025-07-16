THREE drive-thru cafés between Interchange and Ampthill Road among latest Bedford planning applications

By Clare Turner
Published 16th Jul 2025, 17:18 BST
Interchange Retail Parkplaceholder image
Interchange Retail Park
This looks interesting, doesn’t it?

Described by the applicant as a “major development”, it is for the land between Ampthill Road and Interchange Way, in Kempston.

It’s a full application for no less than THREE drive-thru cafés and/or restaurants and buildings for commercial and/or trade counter purposes and/or a builders merchant (reference number: 25/01169/MAF).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And it’s one of many interesting public notices submitted in Bedford.

Another planning application which has just been submitted is for the change of use of the second floor offices at 1-13 Greyfriars and 57-65 Midland Road. The applicant is hoping to change the offices to residential – becoming 18 studio flats (reference number: 25/01104/M73).

And in Wixams, an application has gone into the council for 137 new dwellings at Wixams settlement land, formerly at Elstow Storage Depot, Bedford Road (reference number: 25/01190/M73).

If you want to have your say on any of these, visit bedford.gov.uk/planning for more info.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers?

You can now send it to us online via YourWorld

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers

Related topics:Ampthill RoadBedfordKempstonWixams

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice