Theme park could boost Bedford economy says Universal boss on tour of town

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A world-class Universal theme park and resort could help unlock enormous economic potential and boost growth for Bedford.

That’s the view of John McReynolds, Senior Vice President of External Affairs from Universal Destinations and Experiences, who joined Bedford mayor Tom Wootton on a tour of town businesses.

The tour focused on highlighting key local businesses and how Universal’s proposed investment – which has received overwhelming support, will help drive developments central to the town’s economic growth and revitalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Tom and Mr McReynolds visited a number of businesses including La Piazza, Not Another Jungle and Charisma, spotlighting the potential of Bedford to attract significant private investment and create lasting opportunities for local enterprises.

Mayor Tom Wootton pictured with John McReynolds, Senior Vice President of External Affairs from Universal Destinations and Experiences

The visit reinforced Bedford Borough and Universal’s commitment to delivering private sector business investment if the project gets the green light, with a focus on accelerating job creation, boosting footfall to local businesses, and enhancing infrastructure.

Mayor Wootton said: “A project of this scale has the potential to be transformative for Bedford Borough and deliver significant benefits for the UK economy.

"Universal create thousands of jobs, help to drive footfall to existing local businesses, and unlock major investment into other local enterprises and infrastructure through their supply chain and companies who want to be based around them.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr McReynolds added: “A world-class Universal theme park and resort could help unlock enormous economic potential and boost growth for

Mayor Tom Wootton and John McReynolds, Senior Vice President of External Affairs from Universal Destinations and Experiences, visited a number of businesses including La Piazza in St Paul's Square

Bedford and the UK. The support we have received from Mayor Tom, the Bedford Borough and the many community members we have actively engaged with throughout this process has been nothing short of incredible.”