Theme park could boost Bedford economy says Universal boss on tour of town
That’s the view of John McReynolds, Senior Vice President of External Affairs from Universal Destinations and Experiences, who joined Bedford mayor Tom Wootton on a tour of town businesses.
The tour focused on highlighting key local businesses and how Universal’s proposed investment – which has received overwhelming support, will help drive developments central to the town’s economic growth and revitalisation.
Mayor Tom and Mr McReynolds visited a number of businesses including La Piazza, Not Another Jungle and Charisma, spotlighting the potential of Bedford to attract significant private investment and create lasting opportunities for local enterprises.
The visit reinforced Bedford Borough and Universal’s commitment to delivering private sector business investment if the project gets the green light, with a focus on accelerating job creation, boosting footfall to local businesses, and enhancing infrastructure.
Mayor Wootton said: “A project of this scale has the potential to be transformative for Bedford Borough and deliver significant benefits for the UK economy.
"Universal create thousands of jobs, help to drive footfall to existing local businesses, and unlock major investment into other local enterprises and infrastructure through their supply chain and companies who want to be based around them.”
Mr McReynolds added: “A world-class Universal theme park and resort could help unlock enormous economic potential and boost growth for
Bedford and the UK. The support we have received from Mayor Tom, the Bedford Borough and the many community members we have actively engaged with throughout this process has been nothing short of incredible.”
