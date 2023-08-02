The sky’s the limit for engineering training at the Shuttleworth Collection

The Connolly Foundation has awarded grants to five engineering apprentices who are currently training to restore, maintain and preserve the living and working collection of internationally significant historic aircraft that make up the Shuttleworth Collection.

David Oldham, Chief Operating Officer at the Foundation was delighted to present the grants and meet the apprentices face to face to see and hear about the fantastic work they do to keep this remarkable collection flying, he said “It was a privilege to be able to award these bursaries to help maintain the knowledge needed to keep the historic planes at Shuttleworth flying. The Connolly Foundation is keen to reward those who seek to develop their knowledge and their careers.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Chair of Trustees at the Shuttleworth Collection Tim Routsis said, “We are hugely grateful to the Connolly Foundation for their generous support of our engineering apprentices and trainees, enabling us to develop a pipeline of skills necessary to keep this wonderful collection in the air.”

David Oldham and Tim Routis pictured with the apprentices.

Shuttleworth is home to more than 50 internationally significant historic aircraft, cars, motorcycles, agricultural vehicles and steam engines. One of the unique aspects of the collection is that they are preserved in working order and display them to the public. The collection is situated at the Shuttleworth Old Warden Aerodrome, one of the few all grass traditional aerodromes left in regular use in the UK.