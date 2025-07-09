The Packaging Club has made the FEBE Growth 100 Ones to Watch List 2025

Founding partners Joe Wille, Sam Potten, Nathan Calvert. Photo: The Packaging Club

The Packaging Club has been named on the FEBE Growth 100 Watch List 2025, recognising the UK’s fastest-growing founder-led businesses. Established in 2020, launched in 2022, the company has quickly proven itself as a trusted packaging partner for e-commerce and fulfilment brands, delivering smarter packaging solutions with service consistency and cost control.

The UK’s fastest-growing founder-led businesses have been revealed in the highly prestigious FEBE Growth 100. Now in its fourth year, the ranking celebrates the private companies in Britain where founders remain at the helm.

Alongside the Growth 100, FEBE has released the ‘Watch List’ - a hand-picked collection of exciting businesses that are on impressive trajectories. But it isn't just a list. It’s a community. A celebration. A snapshot of the energy, ambition, and resilience that define the UK entrepreneurial scene. Founders on this list are making an impact, and FEBE is unbelievably proud to champion them.

The Packaging Club of Bedford has made the prestigious Watch List line-up.

Ecommerce packaging for Anthea Turner. Photo: The Packaging Club

About The Packaging Club

Founded in July 2020 in response to the evolving challenges of a global pandemic, The Packaging Club was created to address a common frustration shared by many growing businesses: sourcing packaging that meets real-world demands. Where traditional distributors and manufacturers often fall short, locked into rigid supply chains, narrow capabilities, or limited flexibility - The Packaging Club provides a more agile, service-led alternative.

Our business is built on the principle that packaging should work under pressure, align with brand values, and support operational growth. We go beyond simply supplying packaging, offering hands-on guidance and tailored solutions that help our clients reduce costs, improve presentation, and pack more efficiently.

With a hybrid model that bridges the convenience of distribution and the capability of manufacturing, we eliminate trade-offs between price, speed, quality, and sustainability. Our team works closely with e-commerce retailers, 3PLs, and high-volume dispatch operations to develop packaging that enhances both brand impact and bottom-line performance.

Ecommerce packaging for SPACE NK: Photo: The Packaging Club

The Packaging Club offers packaging without compromise.

Commenting on the announcement, Joe Wille said: “Being named on the FEBE Growth 100 Watch List 2025 is a really proud moment for Sam Potten, Nathan Calvert and me. At The Packaging Club, our goal has always been to bring smart, considerate packaging and high-quality service to market with as few touch points as possible. It's been brilliant to see how well that’s been received. A huge thank you to all our customers, our team, and the wider organisation. Excited to be part of the FEBE community for years to come.”

Charlotte Quince, founder of FEBE, said: “The Growth 100 and Watch List are a tribute to the founders pushing boundaries, taking risks, and building brilliant businesses against all odds.”