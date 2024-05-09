The Oakley Arms awarded prestigious 2 AA rosettes for Culinary Excellence
Lizzie and Andy the chef-owners of The Oakley Arms in Harrold, along with their hardworking team have recently been awarded 2 AA rosettes in Culinary Excellence following a recent visit from an AA inspector.
"We are over the moon and incredibly proud to receive such an award. We always say that we just do what we love to do everyday, so It's incredible to be given this recognition for the hard work and creativity that our team bring to the table" said Lizzie Slater, Director/Chef at The Oakley Arms, Harrold.
"With a spring in our step from this accolade, we are excited to carry on creating fantastic dining experiences, championing the best of local, seasonal produce. We look forward to hosting many special events for our customers this year and we look forward to welcoming new diners, yet to discover us"