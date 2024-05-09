The Oakley Arms awarded prestigious 2 AA rosettes for Culinary Excellence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Independent Bedfordshire pub receives 2 AA rosettes in Culinary Excellence. Making them the only pub restaurant in Bedfordshire with this prestigious award.

Lizzie and Andy the chef-owners of The Oakley Arms in Harrold, along with their hardworking team have recently been awarded 2 AA rosettes in Culinary Excellence following a recent visit from an AA inspector.

"We are over the moon and incredibly proud to receive such an award. We always say that we just do what we love to do everyday, so It's incredible to be given this recognition for the hard work and creativity that our team bring to the table" said Lizzie Slater, Director/Chef at The Oakley Arms, Harrold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...