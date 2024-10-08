The Bedfordshire tailor helping alpha females look and feel the part

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Souster & Hicks is a unique and elegant bespoke family-run tailors in the heart of Woburn.

The personal one-on-one service is all part of the shopping experience, and people travel worldwide to get a feel of their tailoring magic.

For over 56 years, Souster & Hicks a family owned and run bespoke tailor for both men and women has been expanding due to the increasing demand for the alpha female.

With their combined experience, knowledge, skill and understanding of style, the Souster family ensure that they find the perfect outfit for every occasion. Whether it be a business suit, a casual jacket or something for a special occasion, they recognise that no two women want to be dressed the same and that all customers have individual styles to reflect their personalities.

Laura Souster, managing director, said: “There are so many more women getting their clothes tailor-made, and of course, this is great news for us as a business, but it is an even greater statement that the world is changing, and powerful women are vastly growing and being rightfully recognised.

“The importance of dressing in a way that oozes confidence, strength and professionalism is becoming a bigger factor in the business sector; not just because it is how others perceive you though. It is about how you feel within yourself. If you wear a crumpled jumper and a pair of jeans to work, then you won’t feel as powerful and professional as you do when you wear a blouse and a jacket.”

There are two wonderful tailoring options available for womenswear at Souster & Hicks; made-to-measure and bespoke. Made-to-measure consists of beautifully machine-made garments with exclusive designs, and all measurements are taken by trying samples on. Bespoke consists of the art of handwork, and every single garment is made to the standards of the world-famous Savile Row tailors. Measurements are taken by hand using a tape measure and drafted onto brown paper from scratch, this therefore becomes the master pattern. There are unlimited choices of fabrics and styling options available to choose from and the whole experience is a journey whereby a female becomes – the stronger more confident version of herself.

From tailored suits, dresses, coats, blouses - you name it Souster & Hicks has made it. Tailoring allows the modern alpha female to pick, choose and create their own fashion garments and showcase their personality in a way that reflects their image.

Lydia Millen, fashion influencer, said: “It’s safe to say my days of buying Balmain jackets have come to an end. I don’t know why I’d ever spend that much for a jacket that doesn’t fit me properly, when I can spend the same amount at Souster and Hicks and have one made completely bespoke, and to my size and proportions perfectly.

“I think buying tailoring like this has been popular with men in the past, but my goodness – that is changing.”