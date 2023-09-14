Tesco Metro in heart of Bedford closes its doors for a final time

The Midland Road store has been replaced by an express

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tesco Metro in the heart of Bedford has closed its doors a final time.

The Midland Road store has been replaced by an express in the nearby Harpur Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the branch is a stone’s throw, it is a smaller store. However, there is another Tesco Express on Bedford High Street.

At the time of the decision, it was reported staff members would be offered alternative positions at nearby stores.