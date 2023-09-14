News you can trust since 1845
Tesco Metro in heart of Bedford closes its doors for a final time

The Midland Road store has been replaced by an express
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 17:26 BST
Tesco Metro in the heart of Bedford has closed its doors a final time.

The Midland Road store has been replaced by an express in the nearby Harpur Centre.

While the branch is a stone’s throw, it is a smaller store. However, there is another Tesco Express on Bedford High Street.

At the time of the decision, it was reported staff members would be offered alternative positions at nearby stores.

Tesco has been approached for a comment.

