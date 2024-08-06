Taylor Wimpey supports Kingsmoor Lower School in Flitwick
Honouring the teams’ last tournament, the kits showed off the schools traditional colours of blue and white to match the school uniform. The tournament –on Saturday, June 22 – included school years 1, 2, 3 and 4. Over 160 players attended on the day, and in an exciting finish, Year 4 Russell Lower School from Ampthill emerged victorious, while Year 3 was won by Kingsmoor Lower School from Flitwick.
All money raised from the event will go towards supporting the Kingsmoor PTA and Kingsmoor Football Club, underlining the event's dual purpose of fostering sportsmanship in the local community.
Michael Simpkins, chairperson at Kingsmoor Lower School Football Club, said: “We are thrilled to receive this sponsorship from Taylor Wimpey. It's support like this that enables us to continue our mission of providing a nurturing environment for children to thrive and develop their skills. The day was a fantastic way to end the tournament season and we are extremely grateful for the support."
Jason Turner, sales manager at Taylor Wimpey North Thames, said: "We are really proud to support Kingsmoor Lower School and the final tournament of the season. As a company, we recognise the importance of investing in the local community and young children.”
Taylor Wimpey remains committed to making a lasting difference in the communities in which it builds, and looks forward to continuing to support schools, charities and organisations even further across the North Thames region.
To find out more about the homes available from Taylor Wimpey in the North Thames area, visit: www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/
For more information please visit www.taylorwimpey.co.uk or follow on Twitter @TaylorWimpeyplc
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.