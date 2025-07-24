Talk UK Telecom joins The Bedford College Group’s Employer Partnership Scheme

Left to right: Rachel Roberts, Employer Partnership Specialist at The Bedford College Group; Justine Maroudias, Operations Director at Talk UK Telecom Ltd; Gina Bubbins, Director of Partnerships at The Bedford College Group; Gareth Steel, Director at Talk UK Telecom Ltd.

The Bedford College Group is excited to welcome Talk UK Telecom as the newest member of its Employer Partnership Scheme. This collaboration highlights a shared commitment to creating valuable, real-world opportunities for students and supporting the development of local talent.

Talk UK Telecom is a forward-thinking telecommunications company providing tailored business communication solutions to organisations across the UK. With a strong focus on customer service and innovation, the company is already actively investing in future talent through offering a current Level 3 Business Administration apprentice opportunity and is considering expanding its apprenticeship programme.

Their engagement with the Group has already seen them participate in careers events and attend the recent Central Bedfordshire College Student Awards. As part of their new role as an Employer Partner, Talk UK Telecom has expressed interest in delivering talks to students, setting real-world project briefs, and participating in industry advisory boards to help inform and shape curriculum delivery.

Rachel Roberts, Employer Partnership Specialist at The Bedford College Group, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Talk UK Telecom into our Employer Partnership Scheme. Their passion for nurturing young talent and engaging with our students embodies the collaborative spirit of the scheme, providing students with direct access to industry knowledge, experience, and career inspiration.”

Justine Maroudias, Operations Director at Talk UK Telecom, added: “We’re excited to partner with The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme. Supporting apprentices and engaging with students not only helps us grow our team with fresh talent but also allows us to give back to the community and contribute to the future of our industry.”

The Employer Partnership Scheme at The Bedford College Group plays a vital role in bridging the gap between education and employment. By working closely with local and national employers, the scheme ensures students benefit from up-to-date industry insights, hands-on learning experiences, and clearer pathways into work.

For more information about The Bedford College Group Employer Partnership Scheme, contact [email protected]

To find out more about Talk UK Telecom, visit https://talkuktelecom.co.uk