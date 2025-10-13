Takeaway pizzeria in Flitwick goes on the market

Feast On Flavour (Picture courtesy of BusinessesForSale.com)

In Bedford, we’re certainly known for loving our pizzas…

… and if you’ve always fancied owning your own pizzeria but think the town is a crowded market, how about Flitwick?

A takeaway has come on the market and could be yours as the current owners are looking for a quick sale.

Called Feast on Flavour, it’s in the town’s High Street and boasts a turnover of £170,000.

According to the sales blurb, it was established in 2023 and quickly built a reputation for quality pizzas and excellent customer service – which in fairness is borne out by the good reviews on Google.

All equipment and fixtures are included in the asking price and the business – which partners with platforms like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat – is turnkey and ready to go.

The current owner is pursuing other business opportunities, and the asking price and net profit are only available on request.

