Support for business growth available now through University–Council collaboration

Local businesses across Bedford Borough can now access expert-led support to fuel innovation, accelerate growth, and build long-term resilience - thanks to a new initiative delivered by the University of Bedfordshire in partnership with Bedford Borough Council.

Funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF), the Bedford Borough Business Growth & Innovation Support programme offers a tailored package of fully funded services designed to help small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) tackle real-world challenges and seize new opportunities.

Whether you're developing new products, entering emerging markets, improving operational efficiency, or navigating recruitment and sustainability demands, this programme provides practical, hands-on support to help you move forward with confidence.

Participating businesses will benefit from:

Interactive workshops (online and in-person) focused on building core business capabilities

One-to-one advisory sessions with University experts

Specialist consultancy aligned to your strategic goals and day-to-day needs

This flexible support structure is designed to empower business leaders to make informed decisions that enhance competitiveness and operational resilience.

Chris Fox, Business Partnership Project Manager at the University of Bedfordshire, said:

“This is a fantastic opportunity for businesses to access expert guidance and resources tailored to their growth ambitions. We’re here to help you unlock your potential.”

If you're an urban or rural business located in Bedford Borough and ready to grow, innovate, and future-proof your operations, we invite you to get involved.

