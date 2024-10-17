Superdrug opens new "sustainable store" at Kempston's Interchange Retail Park, creating 25 new jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Superdrug will open the doors to a new store at the interchange park today (Friday).

The new 6,000 sq ft retail space will create 25 new jobs for the local community and will focus on making a positive environmental and social impact through its store design, construction and operations.

The interchange opening is part of Superdrug’s ‘More Sustainable Store Project,’ which aims to build, maintain and operate stores with reduced environmental impacts.

Superdrug is committed to running stores with maximum energy efficiency using renewable energy and responsible building materials. The retailer also pledges to support customers to shop more consciously through their extensive Own Brand ranges commitment to recycled packaging and vegan and cruelty free products.

Superdrug Bedford Store Opening

Superdrug is also committed to supporting team members’ wellbeing and providing them with the best tools to do their job. From financial support through Wagestream, a programme enabling colleagues to feel more in control of their finances, to healthcare support with Workplace Digicare+, giving team members access to a virtual GP, annual health checks and nutritional consultations.

Mental health is a key focus for the brand with mental health awareness sessions scheduled during the fit out of the new store for construction colleagues, as Superdrug recognise that this population works away from home frequently, which can have an impact on their mental health. The Superdrug store team management have also undertaken mental health training as well as the whole team partaking in upskilling around sustainability at Superdrug, employee wellbeing initiatives and benefits they can access.

In addition to the core Superdrug store standards of purchasing 100% green electricity, reduced LED lighting and using recycled IT equipment, the store’s new features also include the following:

Reduced plastic fixtures, including the reduction of skincare carcasses on shelves

Building Management System (BMS) being installed which is connected to energy saving heating and lighting solutions

New signage graphic skins for the illuminated light boxes in stores made from 100% recycled coated fabrics (using recycled yarns)

Principle contractors utilised where possible to reduce emissions

New more Efficient HVAC units have been installed which are high energy efficiency with HVAC controls to ensure they are set to standard temperatures which supports in reducing energy usage

Superdrug Bedford Store Opening 2024

Increase in products made from recycled materials including:

Trialing in store customer baskets which are 95% recycled content

Recycling bins made from 100% recycled plastic

100% recycled acrylic for skincare backdrop

Fragrance cubes made from 100% recycled materials

Electronic till receipts are rolling out nationwide

A commitment to a bio-diversity partnership whereby the retailer has planted 5,000 new trees in celebration of this store opening

The new store also features its very own beauty studio area where customers can access professional treatments at affordable prices. Within Beauty Studio, customers will have access to threading, waxing nail and piercing services.

Customers will also be able to read more about sustainability at Superdrug by scanning in-store QR codes or visiting Superdrug.com/dgfs for further information.

Nigel Duxbury, property director at Superdrug, said: “We are incredibly proud to announce the opening of our new Bedford Interchange store, where the environmental and social impact of the store has been the focus of its development, construction and design from conception to reality.

"We’re confident we are listening and working with our customers to continually improve our sustainability credentials, and this is reflected within the Bedford Interchange store. The team at Superdrug look forward to expanding on these conscious changes and implementing them in further stores nationwide.”