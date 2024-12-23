Stout with the old and in with the new: Bedford brewed Genesis steps up to meet demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The recent Guinness shortage has created an unexpected local hero in the form of Genesis Bedford Stout, made at Wells & Co's Brewpoint brewery.

The locally-brewed stout has stepped into the spotlight, with production ramping up by almost 50% this festive period to meet the growing demand across Bedfordshire and beyond.

Genesis is already proving itself a worthy alternative, with a growing number of fans among local establishments and partners. Bedford Blues Rugby Club and Ampthill Rugby Club have already made the switch to Genesis, showcasing its ability to deliver the rich, smooth taste stout drinkers love, while supporting a regional brewer.

Its growing reputation was accelerated earlier this year after receiving the Gold Award at the SIBA East Independent Beer Awards. Genesis is brewed in small batches using roasted barley and oat malt which are carefully blended with English bittering hops. This exceptional local brew has roasted aromas leading to a mellow, moreish finish.

Genesis

Jonny Kirkham, head of sales and brand marketing at Wells & Co, said: "We are delighted with the recognition that Genesis has received since it was launched a little over 12 months ago and over the last few weeks, we have ramped up production to ensure our customers can continue to enjoy their favourite stout during the festive period. Genesis is fast becoming the go-to stout for many across Bedfordshire and beyond and it is fantastic to see more and more people discovering the quality and craftsmanship behind Brewpoint's beers."

Genesis is available in all of Wells & Co’s managed houses across the UK and France, ensuring that stout lovers won’t have to miss out on their favourite style of beer. To find Genesis on tap, visit a Wells & Co pub or ask your favourite local establishment to make the switch.