Stonewater plants 300 trees in Silsoe at event with partners

Stonewater has planted hundreds of trees in Bedfordshire as part of its ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its developments.

The leading social housing provider hosted an event with the Forest of Marston Vale in Silsoe on Monday, March 10, where 300 trees were planted.

Representatives from Stonewater were joined by members of the Forest of Marston Vale and the Community Forest Trust (CFT) at the event. Currently, Stonewater has 3003 homes in Bedfordshire, and last week’s event will contribute further to restoring nature in and around its communities and capturing carbon from the atmosphere.

The ceremony was attended by Stonewater colleagues, including Chris Montague, Stonewater’s director of development (East & North), Suzanne LeSauvage, environmental sustainability partner (Water & Ecology), as well as Roger Pearson from the Community Forest Trust and Robina Ballard-Davis, brand & fundraising manager for the Forest of Marston Vale.

Chris Montague said: “Stonewater is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year and it is inspiring that we are not slowing down with our aim to provide safe, comfortable and affordable homes that safeguard our environment and support sustainable and thriving communities.

“Our valued partnership with the CFT is one of many environmental initiatives that Stonewater is proud of as we work towards achieving net zero by 2050.”

As part of Stonewater’s longstanding initiative with the Community Forest Trust, it plants at least one tree on each of its new developments and funds five new offsite trees for every one of its new built homes. Since becoming the first UK housing provider to partner with the CFT in 2019, Stonewater has funded the planting of more than 30,000 new trees across England’s Community Forest network.

Roger Pearson, at the CFT, added: “It was a pleasure to meet with Stonewater colleagues today as we celebrated the planting of our latest collection of trees, funded by them through our partnership. “The UK must build 1.5 million new homes over the next five years to tackle the housing crisis.

“Our tree-planting initiatives will collaborate with housing providers like Stonewater to ensure new developments create high-quality living environments that integrate nature. By strategically planting trees, we aim to enhance community spaces, reduce flood risk, and restore biodiversity in urban areas.”

As well as its partnership with the Community Forest Trust, Stonewater has several initiatives in place to reduce its carbon footprint and deliver sustainable, high-quality homes. Its annual targets include planting 3,000 trees, installing 200 low carbon heating systems, and improving energy efficiency in 350 properties so that, by 2030, all homes will have an EPC (Energy Performance Certificate) Level C rating or above.