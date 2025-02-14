Stonbury's rapid response team restores safe drinking water to 12,000 Welsh residents

The Stonbury team with the Water Programme Reactive Team of the Month Award

In a demonstration of exceptional emergency response capabilities, Stonbury, a leading water infrastructure specialist, successfully restored safe drinking water access to 12,000 residents in Tynywaun following severe weather-related contamination.

What began as routine maintenance work on a twin-cell Final Water Tank quickly for Bedfordshire-based business Stonbury, quickly escalated into an emergency situation when extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and rainfall, led to severe flooding and tank contamination. The incident prompted a boil water notice affecting 5,000 homes in the region.

In response to this crisis, Stonbury demonstrated its operational resilience by:

Mobilising multiple specialist teams from across the UK and Wales

The Stonbury team hard at work in tricky weather conditions.

Implementing 24/7 emergency support operations

Executing critical reactive works on both tank cells

Installing waterproof membranes to prevent future contamination

Completing all works under challenging weather conditions

The successful resolution of this crisis led to the swift lifting of the boil water notice, restoring normal water service to all affected households. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the teams involved were named Water Programme Reactive Team of the Month by the client in January 2025.

About Stonbury: Stonbury is a specialist contractor providing maintenance, repair and refurbishment services to the water industry. With offices across the UK, including Wales, Scotland and England, Stonbury delivers essential infrastructure services to ensure safe and reliable water supply to communities nationwide.

