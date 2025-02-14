Stonbury's rapid response team restores safe drinking water to 12,000 Welsh residents
What began as routine maintenance work on a twin-cell Final Water Tank quickly for Bedfordshire-based business Stonbury, quickly escalated into an emergency situation when extreme weather conditions, including heavy snowfall and rainfall, led to severe flooding and tank contamination. The incident prompted a boil water notice affecting 5,000 homes in the region.
In response to this crisis, Stonbury demonstrated its operational resilience by:
Mobilising multiple specialist teams from across the UK and Wales
Implementing 24/7 emergency support operations
Executing critical reactive works on both tank cells
Installing waterproof membranes to prevent future contamination
Completing all works under challenging weather conditions
The successful resolution of this crisis led to the swift lifting of the boil water notice, restoring normal water service to all affected households. In recognition of their outstanding performance, the teams involved were named Water Programme Reactive Team of the Month by the client in January 2025.
About Stonbury: Stonbury is a specialist contractor providing maintenance, repair and refurbishment services to the water industry. With offices across the UK, including Wales, Scotland and England, Stonbury delivers essential infrastructure services to ensure safe and reliable water supply to communities nationwide.
For more information about Stonbury's emergency response capabilities and water infrastructure services, please contact:
Stonbury Limited Chawston House, Chawston Lane Chawston, Bedfordshire MK44 3BH
Tel: 01234 750924
Email: [email protected]