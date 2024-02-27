Stagecoach East celebrates first week numbers for service linking Bedford, Hitchin and Stevenage

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The number 9A/9B/9C/9D Service saw 1,090 boardings in its first week – an average of over 155 passengers per day.

As well as the major towns, other important destinations along the route include Shortstown, Cotton End, Haynes, Shefford, Clifton, Henlow, Arlesey and Ickleford.

The service was officially launched on Monday 19th February at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by local councillors and representatives from the local police, schools and hospitals.

Darren Roe (centre) with local dignitaries

The extended service is a result of Stagecoach East’s partnership with Hertfordshire County Council and will be part of the national £2 far-cap scheme until at least June 2024, meaning that passengers can make the most of this new opportunity to travel for just £2 each way.

Darren Roe, Managing Director of Stagecoach East, said: “Stevenage, Hitchin and Bedford, along with the various villages in between, are important local settlements, so we were always confident that a good value, rapid and convenient service tying them all directly together would be a success, but it is certainly very pleasing to see the take up numbers of this new service.