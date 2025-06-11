So what do you think of it?: Bedford's Midland Road reopens to two-way traffic
It has been revamped as part of a regeneration project – funded through the Bedford Town Deal – a £22.6 million government investment aimed at revitalising the town centre.
And the council hopes this and the regeneration of the rail station approach will bring important investment to Midland Road – however, it’s worth noting there is no start date for the works to the shopfronts.
But do you agree?
We’ve already seen the revamp of Allhallows as well as the High Street with the shopfront enhancements – but despite looking fab, the former Goldings store still lies empty.
Let us know what you think. In your opinion, will these enhancements bring much-needed investment? Is this just what Bedford needs ahead of the Universal theme park and resort? Or should the council be trying something else?
