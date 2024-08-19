SME's leading and achieving

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Your local or county area will have truly outstanding Business Leader and we are looking to celebrate the very best with the kind of endorsement you may not normally achieve – a pure winner through a PUBLIC VOTE.

At our SME National Business Awards in December, we will announce the winners from across the UK in a variety of industries.

If you or someone you know is deserving of this exceptional accolade, you can nominate or vote for your favourite here: eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-national-business-awards/award-categories/

Celebrations at the SME National Business Awards

View our 2023 Event Highlight video here www.youtube.com/watch to see what you could be apart of.

Please note:

You can nominate until Friday 6th September 2024 at 3pm

You have until Friday 27th September 2024 at 3pm to get as many as possible.

The SME National Business Awards will take place on the 6th of December in Wembley Stadium

The Public Vote is separate to the judged categories

For further information on any aspect of the awards please contact [email protected]