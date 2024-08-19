SME's leading and achieving
and live on Freeview channel 276
Your local or county area will have truly outstanding Business Leader and we are looking to celebrate the very best with the kind of endorsement you may not normally achieve – a pure winner through a PUBLIC VOTE.
At our SME National Business Awards in December, we will announce the winners from across the UK in a variety of industries.
If you or someone you know is deserving of this exceptional accolade, you can nominate or vote for your favourite here: eventsandpr.co.uk/sme-national-business-awards/award-categories/
View our 2023 Event Highlight video here www.youtube.com/watch to see what you could be apart of.
Please note:
- You can nominate until Friday 6th September 2024 at 3pm
- You have until Friday 27th September 2024 at 3pm to get as many as possible.
- The SME National Business Awards will take place on the 6th of December in Wembley Stadium
- The Public Vote is separate to the judged categories
- For further information on any aspect of the awards please contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.