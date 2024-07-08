SMEs gather to celebrate Bedfordshire business awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bedfordshire’s top SMEs celebrated in style at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards.

With the buzz of polling day in the background, SME gathered at Bedford Corn Exchange to enjoy an evening of networking, collaborating and celebrating companies with up to 250 employees.

As the fate of the country remains uncertain one thing we can bank on is the support and fellowship of all of the finalists. The room was alive with celebration and anticipation with winners from all across Bedfordshire being crowned. iCandy, a family-focused pushchair company graciously took home the overall title and now head to Wembley.

Justin Richardson, chief executive at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people celebrating the very best of business in Bedfordshire. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners; without your support, last night would not have been possible. Huge congratulations to iCandy for being crowned the overall winner – a remarkable achievement.”

Celebrations at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024

iCandy, alongside nearly all other gold winners from the evening, will be going through to the SME National Business Awards Grand Final in December.

The full list of winners at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024 can be found below:

Liebherr Apprentice Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: Taylor Walton Solicitors

Silver Winner: Neville Trust

Bedford Borough Council Bedford Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Food etc

Silver Winner: Aden Contracting

Wenta Best Enterprising Business:

Gold Winner: i3 Simulations

Silver Winner: Will Brown Hair

Wrest Park Enterprise Best New Business:

Gold Winner: Verso Recruitment Group

Silver Winner: Bluebird Care Bedford

Ryan Business Innovation:

Gold Winner: iCandy

Silver Winner: Holistic Thinking Holidays

Foxley Kingham Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year:

Gold Winner: Michelle Crook - Reactiv8 The Nation

Silver Winner: Bilal Farooq - Greystone Solicitors

Treacle Factory Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Osborne Morris and Morgan

Silver Winner: Biggleswade Dental Centre

AEGIS Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:

Gold Winner: Neville Trust

Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Elite Law Solicitors

Silver Winner: iCandy

Talk UK Telecom Community Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Mind BLMK

Silver Winner: Reactiv8 The Nation

Jaltek Employer of the Year:

Gold Winner: Home Instead Bedford

Silver Winner: K Bluebird Care Bedford

Unisnacks Entrepreneur of the Year:

Gold Winner: Will Brown - Will Brown Hair & Open Chair

Silver Winner: Tracy Fishburn - Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes

Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Exporter of the Year:

Gold Winner: Kent Brushes

Silver Winner: Acknowledge Designs

Family Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Copybox Document Systems

Silver Winner: RSP UK

London Luton Airport High Growth Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Kings Fire

Influencer of the Year:

Gold Winner: BE_SEEN_SCREEN

Luton Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: The Fruit and Veg Man

Silver Winner: i3 Simulations

AEGIS Not-for-Profit Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Kings Arms Project

Silver Winner: Azalea

Jaltek Positive Impact Award:

Gold Winner: Be Our Guest Princesses

Silver Winner: Mind BLMK

Unisnacks Retail Business of the Year:

Gold Winner: Jodie Gearing Bespoke Jewellery Design

Silver Winner: Red thread Tailor

RSP UK Service Excellence:

Gold Winner: Love Hounds Dog Grooming- Bedford

Silver Winner: Taylor Walton Solicitors

Wenta Action Zero Sustainability Award:

Gold Winner: Sommers Waste Solutions

Silver Winner: ADA Cosmetics

Barnfield College Young Business Person of the Year: