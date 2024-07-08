SMEs gather to celebrate Bedfordshire business awards
With the buzz of polling day in the background, SME gathered at Bedford Corn Exchange to enjoy an evening of networking, collaborating and celebrating companies with up to 250 employees.
As the fate of the country remains uncertain one thing we can bank on is the support and fellowship of all of the finalists. The room was alive with celebration and anticipation with winners from all across Bedfordshire being crowned. iCandy, a family-focused pushchair company graciously took home the overall title and now head to Wembley.
Justin Richardson, chief executive at Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce, said: “It was wonderful to see so many people celebrating the very best of business in Bedfordshire. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners; without your support, last night would not have been possible. Huge congratulations to iCandy for being crowned the overall winner – a remarkable achievement.”
iCandy, alongside nearly all other gold winners from the evening, will be going through to the SME National Business Awards Grand Final in December.
The full list of winners at the Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce SME Bedfordshire Business Awards 2024 can be found below:
Liebherr Apprentice Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: Taylor Walton Solicitors
Silver Winner: Neville Trust
Bedford Borough Council Bedford Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Food etc
Silver Winner: Aden Contracting
Wenta Best Enterprising Business:
Gold Winner: i3 Simulations
Silver Winner: Will Brown Hair
Wrest Park Enterprise Best New Business:
Gold Winner: Verso Recruitment Group
Silver Winner: Bluebird Care Bedford
Ryan Business Innovation:
Gold Winner: iCandy
Silver Winner: Holistic Thinking Holidays
Foxley Kingham Chartered Accountants Business Person of the Year:
Gold Winner: Michelle Crook - Reactiv8 The Nation
Silver Winner: Bilal Farooq - Greystone Solicitors
Treacle Factory Business of the Year less than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Osborne Morris and Morgan
Silver Winner: Biggleswade Dental Centre
AEGIS Business of the Year more than 50 Employees:
Gold Winner: Neville Trust
Central Bedfordshire Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Elite Law Solicitors
Silver Winner: iCandy
Talk UK Telecom Community Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Mind BLMK
Silver Winner: Reactiv8 The Nation
Jaltek Employer of the Year:
Gold Winner: Home Instead Bedford
Silver Winner: K Bluebird Care Bedford
Unisnacks Entrepreneur of the Year:
Gold Winner: Will Brown - Will Brown Hair & Open Chair
Silver Winner: Tracy Fishburn - Tracy’s Treasured Keepsakes
Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce Exporter of the Year:
Gold Winner: Kent Brushes
Silver Winner: Acknowledge Designs
Family Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Copybox Document Systems
Silver Winner: RSP UK
London Luton Airport High Growth Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Kings Fire
Influencer of the Year:
Gold Winner: BE_SEEN_SCREEN
Luton Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: The Fruit and Veg Man
Silver Winner: i3 Simulations
AEGIS Not-for-Profit Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Kings Arms Project
Silver Winner: Azalea
Jaltek Positive Impact Award:
Gold Winner: Be Our Guest Princesses
Silver Winner: Mind BLMK
Unisnacks Retail Business of the Year:
Gold Winner: Jodie Gearing Bespoke Jewellery Design
Silver Winner: Red thread Tailor
RSP UK Service Excellence:
Gold Winner: Love Hounds Dog Grooming- Bedford
Silver Winner: Taylor Walton Solicitors
Wenta Action Zero Sustainability Award:
Gold Winner: Sommers Waste Solutions
Silver Winner: ADA Cosmetics
Barnfield College Young Business Person of the Year:
Gold Winner: Darius Moghtadaii - THSP
