Small businesses to shine at Golden Peacock Awards in Bedford this November

The stage is set in Bedford for an unforgettable night of recognition, celebration and connection for a host of business owners.

On 13 November 2025, Sales Training With Enfys Limited - led by founder Enfys Maloney - will host its third annual End of Year Extravaganza, capping off with the dazzling Golden Peacock Awards.

The event will take place in Bedford and is open to business owners, entrepreneurs, creatives, and anyone with ambition and drive in the small business community.

Founder Enfys says: “The Golden Peacock Awards were created to honour the hard work, brave pivots, and quiet brilliance that often go unnoticed in small business. They are intended not just to mark growth and revenue, but transformation, resilience, creativity, and the way businesses show up for themselves and their communities.”

Enfys Maloney with some of the attendees from last year's Golden Peacock Awards

This year the awards are bigger, brighter and bolder and available to non-clients as well as those who have worked with Enfys.

The End of Year Extravaganza includes a full day of business strategy, masterclasses, keynotes and networking, led by Enfys alongside business leaders including Global Business Strategist and Sunday Times Bestselling author Lisa Johnson, high-performance coach Matt Hall and other business thought-leaders.

Ticket holders will also attend the Golden Peacock Awards, with the chance for both past and current clients and non-clients to enter for recognition.

The whole experience includes social connections, a gala night, after-party with live music, a charity raffle, vibrant networking, and more.

Enfys Maloney, founder of Sales Training With Enfys Limited

Enfys says: “These awards were made for people who’ve built something powerful, moved the needle in their industry, or shown up for their business in ways the world should know about. We want to applaud those people - because business brilliance deserves to be seen. It’s an opportunity to connect, be inspired, and be acknowledged for the work many do behind the scenes.”

For more information visit: https://www.salestrainingwithenfys.co.uk