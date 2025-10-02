Skills Bedfordshire Symposium to reimagine curriculum for the future workforce

More than 90 educators, industry leaders, and policymakers came together yesterday at the University of Bedfordshire for Skills Bedfordshire: Curriculum Planning and Partnership Working, a landmark partnership event organised by The Bedford College Group and the University of Bedfordshire.

Focused on preparing learners for the rapidly evolving demands of the workforce, the full-day symposium, held on Wednesday (1/10),explored how curriculum planning must adapt to equip students with not only technical expertise but also the transferable skills, such as adaptability, critical thinking, and confidence needed to thrive in uncertain times.

Over the course of the day, delegates engaged in thought-provoking discussions and collaborative workshops addressing two central questions:

What does it mean to be truly “skilled” and “prepared” in today’s climate? What kinds of courses, delivery models, and subject areas are needed to meet the future workforce needs of Bedfordshire and beyond?

Highlights from the event included a keynote speech from Sarah Maclean, CEO, Skills England on national priorities for skills and an insightful panel discussion on the topic of ‘The Regional Context’ which included a business perspective from Justin Richardson, CEO, Bedfordshire Chamber of Commerce in addition to insight from the Department for Work and Pensions and the Oxford to Cambridge Growth Corridor Skills and Talent Committee.

Other topics discussed as part of the packed agenda included a call to reframe planning as a core learning outcome, empowering students with the mindset and agency to shape their own pathways. Critical debate on who defines “skills” in education, and how to ensure equitable access to skill-building opportunities for learners from all backgrounds. Examination of employer needs versus student aspirations, including whether modular learning could become central to lifelong education. Identification of potential gaps in Bedfordshire’s educational portfolio, with a view to strengthening the region’s workforce resilience.

Robin Webber Jones, Executive Director of Curriculum for The Bedford College Group said: “This symposium has been an important step in rethinking the role of education in preparing people not just for jobs, but for lifelong learning and meaningful work. By bringing together voices from across sectors, we are ensuring that the future of skills development in Bedfordshire is collaborative, inclusive, and forward-looking.”

The event underscored the need for place-based solutions, particularly in light of regional devolution and evolving government structures, while positioning Bedfordshire as a leader in innovative curriculum planning.

Professor Julie Brunton, Pro-Vice Chancellor for Education & Student Experience at the University of Bedfordshire said: “We are proud to work alongside The Bedford College Group to deliver Skills Bedfordshire and to shape the future of education and skills in our region. Events like this demonstrate the power of partnership in ensuring that students are equipped not only with the technical expertise employers need today, but also with the resilience and confidence to thrive in their chosen careers.”

Skills Bedfordshire: Curriculum Planning and Partnership Working marks the beginning of a broader series of conversations and initiatives designed to ensure that the next generation of learners are equipped with both the knowledge and capabilities to succeed in an unpredictable future.