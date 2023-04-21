News you can trust since 1845
The business and residential property is in Howbury Street (Picture courtesy of London Properties)The business and residential property is in Howbury Street (Picture courtesy of London Properties)
The business and residential property is in Howbury Street (Picture courtesy of London Properties)

Shop with three bedrooms for sale in Bedford's Castle Road area

It could be yours for less than £475k

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:18 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:18 BST

Have you ever dreamed of running your own business in one of the most prestigious parts of Bedford?

Well, it could become a reality as this commercial and residential property in Howbury Street is on the market.

It could be anything you want (well, within reason) as downstairs has an open plan shop with all commercial facilities – you know, computer network, telephone exchange and broadband.

Beyond the shop, there are two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, dining room and long garden office or hobby room.

Upstairs, there are no less than three bedrooms as well as a family room and a bathroom.

It’s being listed by London Properties – you can view it here

The open plan shop space

1. .

The open plan shop space Photo: London Properties

Beyond the shop, there are two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, dining room and long garden office or hobby room

2. .

Beyond the shop, there are two reception rooms, a modern kitchen, dining room and long garden office or hobby room Photo: London Properties

The long garden office which could also be used as a hobby room.

3. .

The long garden office which could also be used as a hobby room. Photo: London Properties

The modern kitchen

4. .

The modern kitchen Photo: London Properties

