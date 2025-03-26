Sharnbrook broadband relief as village connected

By Richard Arquati
Contributor
Published 26th Mar 2025, 15:17 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2025, 15:20 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Broadband relief for more than 1,800 rural residents and business owners in Sharnbrook is imminent with engineers due to complete work to extend a full fibre connection to them next month (April).

Work to connect the village began in early 2024 when engineers from telecoms company Gigaclear started extending its network from Wymington and Newton Bromswold using fibre optic cables. They have been going street-to-street either digging new trenches or using existing infrastructure such as poles and ducting in order to reach each property.

Senior Project Manager Vikki Ellis said Gigaclear is working hard to ensure rural communities such as Sharnbrook can access the same fast and reliable full fibre broadband enjoyed by larger urban areas.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said: “Taking our full fibre to rural communities that might otherwise have copper or an inferior part fibre broadband connection fundamentally changes them for the better because it creates choice for the people in those communities about how they work and how they live their lives.”

To find out if you are able to access Gigaclear’s full fibre broadband, visit the website.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice