Selling vape to a child costs Bedford retailer more than £3k in fines

A business that sold a vape to a 13-year-old child has been ordered to pay a total of £3,621 in fines and costs.

The 13-year-old test buyer was able to buy a single-use vape at at Bedford Fruit and Vegetables Ltd, located at 109 Midland Road, Bedford, in April.

And the business was fined by Luton Magistrates Court on November 26 and ordered to pay a total of £3,621 in fines and costs. Director Farogh Sadeghi, did not attend the hearing, having previously entered a guilty plea by post.

The prosecution follows previous interventions by Trading Standards with the business in relation to the sale of tobacco related products including the provision of advice and guidance relating to underage sales. It was the third such case brought forward by Bedford Borough Council’s Trading Standards department in 2024.

Councillor Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant, portfolio holder for housing and regulatory services, said: “We take the protection of our young residents very seriously, the health risks associated to underage vaping are well documented. The prosecution of these traders demonstrates our resolve to uphold the law and ensure that businesses operate responsibly, especially when it comes to age-restricted products.”

Bedford Borough Council is urging all retailers to prioritise staff training and implement robust procedures to prevent the sale of age-restricted products, such as vapes, to minors. Failure to comply will result in strict enforcement action.

Residents who have concerns about businesses selling age-restricted products to minors can report them to Bedford Borough Council’s Trading Standards team by emailing [email protected]

Visit the website for more information.