Second award win for sought after Biddenham development

Independent housebuilder Dandara has once again been honoured with a highly regarded award from Premier Guarantee, the UK’s leading warranty advisor, for its Saxon Park development in Biddenham.

For the second consecutive time, Dandara has been awarded with a ‘Quality Recognition Award’ at the development of 249 homes. The award recognises exceptional workmanship, commitment to site health and safety, effective management, and impeccable site presentation.

Josh Simpson, senior site manager at Saxon Park, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition for the second time at Saxon Park. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team throughout the entire development process. As the site nears its completion and with the final phase over 50 per cent sold, it's incredibly rewarding to see our efforts culminate in such success.

“It has been a privilege to work on such a fantastic site, and this achievement is a testament to the exceptional quality that has been upheld throughout the entire journey. A big well done to all the teams involved.”

Saxon Park is located in the village of Biddenham, which is host to a number of schools, from Footsteps Nursey for the little ones and St James’ VA for the primary-aged children. You’re never too far from bustling town life, with Bedford town centre located only a couple miles away, packed with independent cafes and shops along with some high street favourites. Nature is always close at hand in Saxon Park, with Priory Country Park with its large lakes nearby.

Currently available for sale at Saxon Park is a selection of three and four bedroom homes with driveway parking.